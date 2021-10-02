October 2, 2021
Publish date:

WATCH: Drake Jackson Gains Second Sack of 2021 Season

Jackson had a monstrous defensive performance against the Colorado Buffaloes, following a limited performance against Oregon State.
Author:

USC outside linebacker Drake Jackson showed up to play in Boulder, Colorado after a limited performance against Oregon State. 

Last week, Jackson finished the game with three total tackles and one solo tackle. However, on Saturday, the Trojans defense found their spark again, with efforts partially led by Jackson. 

The future NFL draft prospect finished week 5 with four tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery.

To watch Jackson's second sack of the 2021 season, click the video above.

