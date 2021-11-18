Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    Insider Believes James Franklin, Penn State Should 'Mutually Part Ways' Amid USC Job Opening

    James Franklin has led the Nittany Lions to a 6-4 overall record this season.
    The USC Trojans have been without a head coach since firing Clay Helton in September, and continue to evaluate all options with their national search. 

    Penn State head coach James Franklin has certainly been one name tossed around frequently for the gig, and some believe that his future with the Nittany Lions could be coming to an end soon.

    “I don’t see him as much of a fit at LSU, but if you’re at USC, I think (he) gives you a little bit more of an opening,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna said this week on Dawgman Radio, “and I think it’s time for James Franklin and Penn State to mutually part ways. I think he’s shown where he can take that program. I think he’s maxed it out in terms of what he’s done for it from a resource standpoint, obviously, from a recruiting standpoint."

    This season Franklin has led his team to a 6-4 record overall. The Nittany Lions started things off strong winning their first five games of the season, but suffered several losses to Iowa, Illinois, Ohio State, and Michigan since.

    USC athletic director Mike Bohn has yet to announce a new hire in Southern California, but with three games left on the Trojans' 2021 schedule it's likely that USC fans will get some answers soon.

    Insider Believes James Franklin, Penn State Should 'Mutually Part Ways' Amid USC Job Opening

