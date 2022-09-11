Skip to main content
Look: Caleb Williams throws 4 TD passes in first half of USC's Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford

Williams threw for 244 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half

USC quarterback Caleb Williams might have just taken the early lead in the Heisman Trophy race.

Coming off an efficient performance against Rice, Williams put on a clinic in the first half against Stanford to help the Trojans build a 35-14 lead. Check out his numbers: 13-of-15, 244 yards, four touchdown passes.

Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma to USC, now has six touchdown passes in five quarters of play this season.

Here's a look at Williams' four touchdown passes in the first half against Stanford:

