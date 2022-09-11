Look: Caleb Williams throws 4 TD passes in first half of USC's Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford

USC quarterback Caleb Williams might have just taken the early lead in the Heisman Trophy race.

Coming off an efficient performance against Rice, Williams put on a clinic in the first half against Stanford to help the Trojans build a 35-14 lead. Check out his numbers: 13-of-15, 244 yards, four touchdown passes.

Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma to USC, now has six touchdown passes in five quarters of play this season.

Here's a look at Williams' four touchdown passes in the first half against Stanford:

Williams to tight end Lake McRee for a five-yard touchdown:

Williams connected with Jordan Addison on a 22-yard screen that Addison took to the house to give USC a 14-0 lead:

Williams connected with Jordan Addison on a 75-yard touchdown pass to give USC a 21-7 lead:

Williams hit Mario Williams on a short screen pass, and Mario did the rest. He shook a tackle and blew past three defenders on a 15-yard touchdown catch to give USC a 28-7 lead.