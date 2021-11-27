Insider 'Expects' Big 12 Coach To Land USC Job

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Insider 'Expects' Iowa State's Matt Campbell To Land USC Job

    The coaching carousel is heating up!
    As USC's 2021 season comes to an end, the search for their next head coach continues. 

    With two games left on the schedule, the Trojans currently sit at [4-6] overall with a 2022 recruiting class dropping down the rankings. Many believe USC athletic director Mike Bohn, must act fast as the coaching carousel continues to heats up around the nation. 

    However, Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner of Mercury News, believes the Men of Troy could have a new coach as early as 'next week'.

    Matt Campbell has served as head coach for the Iowa State Cyclones since taking over prior to the 2016 season. The three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year (2017, 2018, 2020) has led the Cyclones to four-straight bowl games, and the most wins in Iowa State school history (32) these past four seasons.

    This year Campbell has led his team to [7-5] overall record, losing to Iowa, Baylor, West Virginia, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma this season. 

