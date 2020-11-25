Breaking News: USC Players Quarantine, As The Trojans Resume Practice On Wednesday

The news of one USC football player testing positive for COVID-19 this week raised some questions for Trojan fans. Would this one outbreak place the USC vs. Colorado game in jeopardy for Saturday?

We are seeing full team outbreaks all around the country right now, some schools have been able to contain the virus situation better than others but nonetheless, the highly contagious capability of this virus to infect an entire football program should not be overlooked.

USC released this statement on Wednesday, as an update on the COVID-19 situation within their program.

[READ: USC Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19]

Per USC Athletics,

"The USC football team has been cleared to resume practice today in preparation for Saturday’s home game against Colorado.

In response to the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 24, that a single USC football player tested positive for COVID-19, USC conducted contact tracing and performed a full round of PCR testing on all football student-athletes, coaches and staff.

The player who tested positive is symptomatic and remains in isolation. One additional player has since tested positive and is in isolation, but he is asymptomatic. ​Five other players have been quarantined after being identified through the contact tracing process.

The decision to resume practice was made in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and USC Student Health. USC will continue to test and monitor its players and staff daily, as it has done all season.

The status of Saturday's game is unchanged at this time, pending further testing this week."

At this time Sports Illustrated All Trojans has not been informed of the names of these athletes as USC has yet to provide any specifics at this time.

[READ: Nick Saban Test Positive For COVID-19, Steve Sarkisian Steps Up]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.