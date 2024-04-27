USC Football: Solomon Byrd Joins Trojans Teammate Via NFL Draft's Final Round
Former USC Trojans redshirt senior defensive end Solomon Byrd at last has an NFL destination!
The 6'3", 250-pound Palmdale native, who split his NCAA eligibility between stints with the Wyoming Cowboys from 2018-21 and USC from 2022-23, has been selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 238 pick in the seventh round of this year's NFL draft (via a trade with the New Orleans Saints).
When he touches down in the Lone Star State, Byrd will find a familiar face from his collegiate days. He'll be joined by a core member of the Trojans secondary, safety Calen Bullock, who was selected in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick.
The draft is still ongoing as of this writing, but we're on the cusp of the New York Jets using the No. 257 (and final) pick on this year's Mr. Irrelevant as the seventh round of the festivities winds to a close in Detroit.
Last year with the Cardinal and Gold, Byrd logged 44 tackles (27 solo, 17 assisted), six sacks, four forced fumbles and one pass deflection. He's an intriguing pick, and here's hoping he has a terrific and lengthy pro career.
