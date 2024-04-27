USC Football: WR Brenden Rice Selected by Los Angeles Chargers in the 7th Round of the NFL Draft
We have already seen former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams taken in this draft process and now we have another player be drafted also. Former Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice is heading to the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 225 in the 7th round.
Rice, the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, starred while with the Trojans and more than earned his chance to enter into the league. Last season, Rice caught 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns.
As a whole throughout his four years of college ball, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards and 21 touchdowns. Rice was given a larger role over the last two seasons with the Trojans after transferring over from the University of Colorado.
He is a sure-handed wide-out who was a favorite target of Williams during their time together with the Trojans. Rice uses his strong hands to win battles for contested balls and will surely become a weapon on offense for quarterback Justin Herbert.
If Rice can replicate the success that he just saw at USC, especially this past season, he could end up being a steal for the Chargers. He learned from his father growing up, which has helped him turn into the player he is today and will likely help him find success going forward in the league.
