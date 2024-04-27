USC Football: Tahj Washington Drafted By AFC Playoff Club In Seventh Round
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington is matriculating to the NFL level at last!
He survived until the seventh round of this year's NFL draft in Detroit, but he's finally off the board, and will be joining an established playoff threat. He's been drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 241 pick in the seventh round.
The 5'10", 175 wideout became a full-time starter while a redshirt senior with Lincoln Riley's program in 2023. He was on the Paul Hornung Watch List preseason.
Washington enjoyed by far his best year in college last season as a target for No. 1 pick Caleb Williams on the 8-5 Trojans (he spent two of his five years with Memphis). He caught 59 receptions for a total of 1,062 yards in 2023, averaging 18 yards per reception, while notching eight touchdowns.
He recorded an enticing 4.52-second 40-yard dash and a decent 35" vertical at the NFL Combine.
Can Washington lap one of veterans Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle or Braxton Berrios to emerge as a starter for a good Miami team that went 11-6 last year en route to the wild card round of the playoffs? That's hard to see, he seems like more of a long-term project, but he could eventually become a good pro at least.
