USC Football: Trojans Earn Commit From New Kicker

This a great addition. A significant statistical upgrade to our starting kicker’s FG% last season, and the touchback percentage is an enormous upgrade.



Michael Lantz FG: (23-28) 82.1%

Touchbacks: (43-61) 70.49%



USC Starting Kickers

FG: (10-14) 71.4%

Touchbacks: (27-93) 29% https://t.co/XfZrGBCHVn