USC Football: Caleb Williams Unconcerned About NFL Rookie Wall
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is finally an NFL signal caller. Williams is said to have dreamed about being in this position for a long time, and it finally came true on Thursday when the Chicago Bears selected him with the No. 1 overall pick.
It's a dream come true, but the work has just started for the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. It won't be easy, as every rookie quarterback has gone through struggles. However, Williams is confident that as long as he's himself, he will be just fine. The 22-year-old told reporters in Chicago, including Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune.
"I don't think about it, to be honest with you," Williams said. "I think about just doing my job, handling the things I can handle, dealing with the small things, holding everybody accountable and everybody holding me accountable. It's showing up to work every day ready to go and having fun doing it. If growing pains do come around, it happens with a lot of players. You deal with it in that moment. You handle it. But I don't think about it."
Williams will start from step one, just like he did at USC in 2022. People doubted him then, saying it would be a rebuilding year for USC and that their chances of making the College Football Playoff were dim. Instead, Williams and his team shocked the college football world, recording an 11-1 record and being one win shy of making the College Football Playoff.
The former All-American will look to shock the football world once again and lead the Bears to new heights right out of the gate. It won't be easy, but Williams was selected No.1 overall to do the impossible. Trojans fans no doubt can't wait to see him at the next level this fall.
