USC Football: Trojans Heisman Winner to Throw Out First Pitch in Friday Dodgers Game
Former USC legendary running back and winner of the 2005 Heisman Trophy, Reggie Bush, is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Dodgers announced the news via Twitter/X:
After years on the gridiron, Bush will take his talents to the diamond, at least for one pitch.
Although Bush hails from San Diego, he is L.A. through and through. Bush spent three seasons at the University of Southern California and established himself as one of the best players to wear the Cardinal Red and Gold. He also established himself as arguably the greatest college football player in the sport's history. In his time at SoCal, Bush reached historic feats, finishing his career with 433 rushes for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns and 95 receptions for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns.
After his legendary time at USC, he played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills. Although his NFL career didn't match his time at USC, he still had himself a lengthy career.
Bush recently regained his 2005 Heisman Trophy in April after the Heisman Trust stripped it away from him in 2010 due to illicit benefits during his amateur career at USC. It was a long and hard battle for Bush and his team, but he finally will be officially recognized once again for the trophy he earned.
