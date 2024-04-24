USC Football: Reggie Bush Sees Heisman Trophy Reinstated
Former USC Trojans great Reggie Bush was dealt some good news today, when it was announced that he got his 2005 Heisman Trophy back at last, per Peter Themel of ESPN.
After it was determined that Bush earned illicit benefits during his amateur career with the Cardinal and Gold, he was stripped of the honor in 2010, while USC also was dinged for major sanctions. Now, Bush is getting his Heisman Trophy returned to him, while the Trojans will notch a copy.
The Heisman Trust revealed the good news earlier today, noting that "enormous changes in the college football landscape,” saying that "student athlete compensation" via Name, Image and Likeness licensing opportunities has evolved into "an accepted practice and appears here to stay."
"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush stated. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."
"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments," president of The Heisman Trophy Trust Michael Comerford declared. "We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."