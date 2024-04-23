USC Football: Trojans May Add Returning Former 5-Star Recruit Via Transfer Portal
The USC Trojans could be getting back an old friend turned rival this spring. According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Trojans are favorites to land former Trojan-turned-Bruin wide receiver Kyle Ford.
Ford left last offseason across town to UCLA and played for the Bruins in 2023. In his lone season at UCLA, he records 22 receptions for 236 yards, one touchdown, and 10.7 yards per reception in 12 games.
Prior to his lone season at UCLA, he spent the first four years of his college career at USC. As a Trojan, Ford collected 40 receptions for 637 yards, five touchdowns, and an average of 15.9 yards per reception.
As a prospect in 2019, he came into Southern California as a five-star recruit, ranking No. 21 nationally, the No. 3 receiver in his class, and the No. 3 player in California. However, as a prospect, he comes in with three stars and is the No. 117 wide receiver in the portal.
Things have changed drastically for the pass catcher in his college career. All signs point to Ford returning to South LA, and they'll welcome him back with open arms.
He stands at 6-foot-2, 212 pounds. Ford entered the transfer portal last month.
