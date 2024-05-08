USC Football: Former Trojan's New NFL Home Thinks He Can Be Day 1 Contributor
Former USC Trojans standout All-Pac-12 safety Calen Bullock, selected with the No. 78 pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, is expected to be able to make an impact on the club during his rookie season, reveals Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
"Even though Houston traded out of the first round, look for Day 2 picks such as defensive backs Kamari Lassiter (Georgia) and Calen Bullock (USC) to contribute right away," Fowler writes. "The Texans wanted to add more juice and youth to the secondary this offseason, one person with the team told me, and the big free agent money went to pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, so it’s no surprise that defensive backs dominated Rounds 2 and 3 for the Texans."
"Bullock is a player to watch," Fowler adds. "He makes plays on the ball and could see projection in a third safety role."
The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Pasadena native, 21, notched 61 total tackles (42 solo, 19 assisted), two interceptions and one touchdown during his final collegiate season for the 8-5 Trojans. Houston is hoping he can record even better numbers during his first stint as a pro.