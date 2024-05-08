USC Football: Trojans Alum Earns NFL Training Camp Invite
A well-traveled former USC Trojans mainstay is looking for his next professional opportunity.
Ben Griffiths, who played for the Cardinal and Gold from 2019-21 (he joined in 2018, but sat out his first season), has earned a training camp invitation from the Los Angeles Chargers, reports Laurie Horesh of ESPN Australia.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound journeyman has already enjoyed a lengthy football career. He served as a forward/ruck while playing Australian rules football professionally for the AFL's Richmond Football Club from 2009-18. Having plenty of NCAA eligibility left (he had been a pro since he was 18), Griffiths retired early and signed on with USC during the Clay Helton era, with the goal of becoming a punter. After not making the NFL post-USC, he also played for CFL club the Edmonton Elks.
Now, he'll look to survive training camp with the Bolts, a feat he was unable to achieve two seasons ago when L.A. last invited him to its preseason. Los Angeles does have a punter and holder presently rostered, who at 28 is significantly younger than the 32-year-old Griffiths. Perhaps Griffiths is seen as a viable practice squad option. Time will tell if he can make the cut this time.
