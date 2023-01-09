Skip to main content

USC football legend Reggie Bush to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Bush rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons at USC.

USC football legend Reggie Bush will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Monday. 

Bush rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons at USC. He also caught 95 passes for 1,301 yards and 13 scores. Bush was one of the architects of the Trojans last two national championship seasons in 2003 and 2004. The following year he rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns for a USC team that went 12-1. 

Bush received the Doak Walker Award and was also the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the AP Player of the Year, the Sporting News Player of the Year and the Heisman Trophy winner (later vacated) in 2005. 

Bush is the 46th inductee with USC ties to go into the College Football Hall of Fame, which includes 35 players. 

The rest of the latest class of college Hall of Famers includes: Tennessee defensive back Eric Berry, Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney, Iowa offensive tackle Robert Gallery, Oregon running back LaMichael James, Texas linebacker Derrick Johnson, Montana State defensive tackle Bill Kollar, Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly, Missouri wide receiver/kick returner Jeremy Maclin, New Mexico wide receiver Terance Mathis, Miami (FL) offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie, Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore, Notre Dame linebacker Michael Stonebreaker, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, Wisconsin defensive back Troy Vincent, Villanova running back Brian Westbrook and Memphis running back DeAngelo Williams.

The four coaches who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in December are Monte Cater of Shepherd; Roy Kramer, the Central Michigan coach and former SEC commissioner; ex-Gerogia and Miami head coach Mark Richt, and former Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson. 

