USC Women's Basketball: How 2 New Transfers Make Trojans Instant Contenders
After finishing with a 29-6 record and advancing all the way to the Elite Eight for the first time in 30 years, one could reasonably call the USC Trojans' 2023-24 season, their third under head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, a massive success.
But it sure seems like the club isn't happy with the status quo. Beyond the departures of MacKenzie Forbes (who's staying local, having been selected in the third round of this year's WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks) and Kaitlyn Davis (who was drafted soon after by the New York Liberty), USC will be returning most of its core next season, and All-American freshman shooting guard JuJu Watkins, still 18, seems liable to only get better next season.
That hasn't stopped the Cardinal and Gold from looking to make massive inroads via the NCAA transfer portal or Gottlieb's recruiting this summer.
It's on the transfer front, specifically, where pundits believe USC has made the most strides. The team just added ex-Stanford Cardinal sharpshooting power forward Kiki Iriafen and former Oregon State guard Talia Von Oelhoffen, who helped the Beavers also reach the Elite Eight during this year's Big Dance.
Per Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire, Iriafen's acumen as a mid-range shooter, in particular, could help address a core area of need for USC.
"She has a polished, consistent mid-range game," Zemek writes. "This is where the USC offense is going to significantly improve."
Also, critically, Zemek sees Iriafen as being able to thrive in the frontcourt alongside returning center Rayah Marshall, a great defender who's never been much of a shooter.
"Iriafen can score from more places on the floor than Marshall," Zemek continues. "She has the mid-range component in her game and can also drive by defenders to create shots. Marshall is more of a post-and-putback player. When she scores, it is more regularly within four to five feet of the basket. Iriafen has more ways to attack and offers more quickness — including on the dribble — as an offensive threat. This is a specific kind of player USC lacked last season. Iriafen will fill that gap."
Zemek notes in another piece that Von Oelhoffen is "an excellent defender and brilliant guard," and should help round out the club's first five.
The final addition, which comprises five-star recruits Kennedy Smith, guard Avery Howell and guard Kayleigh Heckel, plus four-star talents Vivian Iwuchukwu (sister of former USC men's player Vincent), guard Rian Forestier and forward Laura Williams.
"If the freshmen evolve to the point that they consistently answer the bell when called upon, this group — which has a superteam starting five and a lot of high-quality depth on paper — can realize its full potential and play for a national championship next April," Zemek opines elsewhere.