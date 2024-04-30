USC Football: Brenden Rice Reacts to Being Drafted Late
Former USC Trojans star wide receiver Brenden Rice is staying in Southern California. The Los Angeles Chargers selected Rice on Saturday in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 225 overall pick.
It took a while for the receiver to get selected. However, Rice won't need to pack his bags and is excited for the next chapter in his life. Rice took to Twitter to share his excitement.
Rice will look to bolster the Chargers' wide receiver room, especially after they ditched their two best players at the position this offseason, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. The Bolts could use all the help they could get on that matter, and boy, did they do it in this weekend's draft. Although Rice is a late-round draft pick, he can certainly provide a punch to the LA offense alongside star quarterback Justin Herbert.
The 22-year-old is listed at 6-foot-2 and weighs 208 pounds. In his senior season, Rice was a Second-Team All-Pac-12, leading the Trojans with 12 receiving touchdowns. He tallied 84 receptions for 1,402 yards and 16 touchdowns in SoCal.
Rice has some big shoes to fill off his name alone, but if he can translate his college game to the pros, he will be fine.