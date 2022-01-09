22' WR CJ Williams Commits To USC

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams announced his commitment to USC at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Williams is the No. 76 overall prospect and the No. 11 receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite. He committed early to Notre Dame, but withdrew his pledge following Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Williams narrowed his choices down to USC and UCLA, but ultimately chose the Trojans.

Williams, finished his senior season at Mater Dei with 51 receptions for 830 yards and 12 TDs. During his high school career he's caught 124 receptions for 1,827 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Williams is a four-star wideout and a top-100 prospect in the 2022 class.

-----

