Expert Details USC's Key To Landing 22' WR Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi, 2022 wide receiver prospect from Lambert High School in Suwanee, GA is keeping USC in the race.

Antwi released his top five schools on Thursday announcing Ohio State, USC, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Alabama as final contenders.

Although USC is the only Pac-12 school on Antwi's list, he did show the Trojans some love earlier this week, posting a photo of himself in a Trojan uniform and wearing a USC sweatshirt to a workout in Georgia.

Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. believes that USC can stay in the race, but hosting Antwi for an official visit is crucial.

"It looks like June is going to be that month where everybody plans to get on the road, and if that is the case, if USC is going to keep in the running for Antwi it's got to be with a visit included. Obviously a lot of schools on his list, Georgia, Alabama, even Texas A&M are relatively close you, [and] can do it in a day, Ohio State maybe [in] two days. [But] you aren't going to drive over to USC."

Antwi currently sits at 6'1", 185-pounds and is the No. 13 wide receiver in his class according to 247Sports.

The Georgia native is only 16-years-old despite being very physically mature. He will turn 17 on May 17 this year, but his age hasn't stopped him from gaining attention from top programs all around the country.

His explosive movements, powerful build, and quick feet make him a desirable offensive prospect for any collegiate roster.

