Skip to main content
23' TE Duce Robinson: 'Definitely Many Reasons To Love USC'

23' TE Duce Robinson: 'Definitely Many Reasons To Love USC'

Robinson discussed his recruiting journey with reporters at the Elite 11 Finals.

Robinson discussed his recruiting journey with reporters at the Elite 11 Finals.

No. 1 ranked 2023 tight end Duce Robinson continued to indicate strong interest in USC at the Elite 11 Finals on Tuesday night. 

Robinson spent the night catching passes from the nation’s best 2023 quarterbacks, including five-star USC commit Malachi Nelson. Current Trojan and former Elite 11 MVP Caleb Williams also made an appearance as a counselor and threw some balls to Robinson. 

USATSI_8124587

At 6’5”, 225 pounds, Robinson has great size and elite athleticism. His 82-inch wingspan and standout in-game vertical make him a serious downfield jump ball threat, much like Drake London. The tight end has great ball skills and hand-eye coordination stemming from his baseball background.

Robinson is considered a two-sport prospect and has more than a dozen Division I offers as an outfielder as well.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USC’s wide receiver room is already loaded, but replacing London with another versatile and physical weapon would be huge for the Trojans. Robinson frequently lines up out wide or in the slot for his high school team.

This flexibility is beneficial for the Trojans and for Robinson, who can likely turn into more of a glorified slot receiver than a traditional tight end. The Trojans haven’t had a tight end drafted since the seventh round of the 2015 draft, but receiving weapons of all kinds will be utilized plenty under Lincoln Riley’s offense.

USATSI_8811781

Robinson seems to be most interested in USC, Georgia and Texas, the latter of which he will visit in the fall. 247Sports and On3 are projecting Robinson to choose USC over his other top suitors. In fact, Robinson told media on Tuesday there are “definitely many reasons to love USC."

More highly-ranked 2023 receivers will be joining the Elite 11's Thursday session, but it’s encouraging for Robinson to get to spend time with the Trojans’ future quarterback duo of Williams and Nelson.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook 

USATSI_17483171
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Report Reveals Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Value is 'Excellent'

By All Trojans StaffJun 28, 2022
USATSI_17923315
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Cleveland Cavaliers Draft USC's Isaiah Mobley

By Sahil KurupJun 25, 2022
USATSI_17923565
TROJANS IN THE PROS

USC's Mobley Brothers To Reunite In Cleveland

By Wyatt AllsupJun 25, 2022
USATSI_8811781
Recruiting

USC QB Commit Malachi Nelson Announces Major NIL Deal

By All Trojans StaffJun 21, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Recruiting

Amos Talalele Flips Commitment From Cal To USC

By All Trojans StaffJun 20, 2022
USATSI_18536233
TROJANS IN THE PROS

EX-USC WR Drake London Shares Update From Falcons Mini-Camp

By Wyatt AllsupJun 17, 2022
USATSI_17502483
Trojan News

USC Athletics Announces Agreement With NIL Agency 'Stay Doubted'

By Talia MassiJun 16, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Recruiting

23' OL Tobias Raymond Announces USC Commitment

By All Trojans StaffJun 14, 2022