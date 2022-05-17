Skip to main content

2023 Safety Braxton Myers Announces USC Commitment

Lincoln Riley lands another 2023 commitment.

Coppell (Texas) High 2023 safety Braxton Myers announced his commitment to USC on Monday. Myers is 6-foot-1, 185-pounds and the No. 8 overall safety in the 2023 class. 

Myers had 34 offers from Power 5 programs all around the country including Clemson, Arizona State, Auburn, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Ole Miss. He ultimately sided with the Trojans. 

The Texas native visited USC in early April and will return the weekend of June 17 for his official visit.

Here is 247Sports evaluation on Myers:

Physically where you want him to be coming into college with a 76 1/2 wingspan. Length and lean muscular frame are encouraging factors. Can add more mass to an already defined frame.

Shows above average quickness and change of direction with a good backpedaling and ability to stay square with the receiver. Well coached in his technique with good eye placement in zone coverage along with using length in press man to knock receivers off their timing.

Does a nice job of leveraging receivers and staying in phase and on top of the route. Tracks the ball well and has above average ball skills. Does a good job of getting off the stalk block. Closes fast to either make the tackle or to be a factor in the run game, where he is a strong tackler. Does a very good job of keying and reacting to the play.

Owns an NFL pedigree in his father (Michael Myers, who played at Alabama and for the Dallas Cowboys). Strong presence of football intelligence shows on film.

