    • December 1, 2021
    Ex-USC Commit Domani Jackson Reveals Final Two Schools

    Jackson is set to announce his commitment on Dec. 15.
    Five star cornerback, Domani Jackson is one of the top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. On Tuesday afternoon, the Mater Dei athlete announced his final two schools, Alabama and USC.

    The 6-foot-1 defensive back ranks No. 6 overall for his class according to 247Sports. Jackson was a former long-time USC commit, but de-committed from the Trojans on Nov. 14, given the head coaching uncertainty.

    Now that USC's next head coach has been solidified, it appears Jackson has regained interest. 

    “[Lincoln Riley] has been blowing my phone up and that’s been impressive,” Jackson told 247Sports. “With all that he has going on, for him to take all this time to reach out to me shows me a lot. He wants to come in for a home visit but this week is pretty crazy so that will probably happen next week.”

    Jackson recently paid a visit to the Michigan Wolverines, but ultimately decided to eliminate Jim Harbaugh's team from the race.

    “I like Michigan, it’s a great school with great people but end of the day, I just didn’t see myself there,” Jackson told 247Sports. “It’s nothing against them at all, I just felt more comfortable at Alabama and USC and thought those two were the best choices for me in the long run.”

    Jackson is set to announce his commitment on Dec. 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period. 

