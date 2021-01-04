USC Lands Four-Star 2022 Cornerback

Donte Williams is back at it again. The USC Trojans have gained the commitment from 2022 cornerback Fabian Ross. The Las Vegas native took to Twitter to make is announcement.

"First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the gift to play the game that I love. Mom, thank you for your unconditional love and support! To my father, thanks for the DB foundation, love and shaping me into the player I am today. To my brother, thanks for the brotherhood and all the workouts. Love you!

To my extended family, thank you for your love, guidance and support provided throughout the process. RIP PAPA ROSS, my #1 fan and supporter from the beginning.

I want to thank my Bishop Gorman Family (teachers, faculty, teammates, and coaches). And to Coach Browner, thanks for the knowledge you've provided me as a person and player over my years here at Gorman.

I also want to thank my mentors, trainers and GZ family for the platform to enhance my skills. To all the universities and coaches that recruited me, thank you!!! So, I would like to announce for my Dad's birthday today, that I will be committing to The University of Southern California!! Fight On!"

Ross, a four-star athlete from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, is the No.190 ranked cornerback in the nation and No.5 recruit out of Nevada according to ESPN. The 6'0" 185-pound corner had offers from 21 schools around the country, and several Pac-12 programs including UCLA, Arizona State and Colorado.

Ross has good ball skills and anticipation, he has the ability to preform well on solo challenges and will only further develop by the time he enrolls at USC. Despite COVID-19 effecting the recruiting process for the 2022 class, a global pandemic didn't stop lead recruiter and cornerback coach Donte Williams from landing this tough cover corner.

