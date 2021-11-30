Lincoln Riley Lands Five Star Recruit, QB Malachi Nelson

Lincoln Riley has been the head coach at USC for roughly two days, and is already landing five star talents.

2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to USC on Tuesday, announcing the news on social media.

"It's crazy how everything has come full circle," Nelson told 247Sports.

"I always loved USC, that was my school and now I get to stay home and play for Coach Riley. My mom and dad are excited for me and I'm excited to see what we can build here," said Nelson.

"It's really the best situation for me being able to stay close to home, play for my dream school and play for the coach that I always wanted to play for me. Coach Riley is an offensive genius and we have spent a lot of time watching film together and I've learned so much from him already."

Nelson, the No. 2 overall ranked player in California, committed to Oklahoma in July due to his strong relationship with Riley. Landing the Los Alamitos (Calif.) QB will make Nelson the first five-star QB signee since Mater Dei's J.T. Daniels.

Riley mentioned that he wanted to keep the local Southern California talent at USC, and this move proves that he is already well on his way.

