Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lincoln Riley Lands First Five Star Recruit, QB Malachi Nelson

    Nelson flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to USC.
    Author:

    Lincoln Riley has been the head coach at USC for roughly two days, and is already landing five star talents. 

    2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to USC on Tuesday, announcing the news on social media.

    "It's crazy how everything has come full circle," Nelson told 247Sports

    "I always loved USC, that was my school and now I get to stay home and play for Coach Riley. My mom and dad are excited for me and I'm excited to see what we can build here," said Nelson.

    Recommended Articles

    "It's really the best situation for me being able to stay close to home, play for my dream school and play for the coach that I always wanted to play for me. Coach Riley is an offensive genius and we have spent a lot of time watching film together and I've learned so much from him already."

    Nelson, the No. 2 overall ranked player in California, committed to Oklahoma in July due to his strong relationship with Riley. Landing the Los Alamitos (Calif.) QB will make Nelson the first five-star QB signee since Mater Dei's J.T. Daniels.

    Riley mentioned that he wanted to keep the local Southern California talent at USC, and this move proves that he is already well on his way.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    Screen Shot 2021-11-30 at 3.53.48 PM
    Recruiting

    Lincoln Riley Lands Five Star Recruit, QB Malachi Nelson

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17164979
    Football

    Cowboys' Ceedee Lamb Unleashes Opinion on Lincoln Riley Leaving OU

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17042501
    Football

    Insider 'Hearing' Spencer Rattler Considering Pac-12 School

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17257322
    Football

    Lincoln Riley On USC Rebuild: 'It Can Happen Quickly'

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17257317
    Football

    Lincoln Riley: USC Will 'Be The Mecca of College Football'

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17257318
    Football

    Lincoln Riley Hiring Four Oklahoma Staffers at USC

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17257407
    Football

    WATCH: USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley's Introductory Press Conference

    Nov 29, 2021
    USATSI_17156802
    Football

    Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler To USC? Expert Analyzes Odds

    Nov 29, 2021