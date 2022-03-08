Skip to main content

VIDEO: 23' QB Commit Malachi Nelson Reveals Why He's Following Lincoln Riley To USC

Nelson flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to USC in November.

2023 USC commit Malachi Nelson is looking forward to career with the Trojans. The 6'3", 180-pound gunslinger was formerly committed to Oklahoma, but flipped his pledge to USC in November.

Nelson is the No. 1 overall 2023 prospect in California and No. 2 ranked quarterback according to 247Sports. All Trojans caught up with the Los Alamitos QB to discuss his recent commitment to USC, and find out why he's excited to learn under Lincoln Riley.

“I think it’s everything that he [has] done in the past with quarterbacks," Nelson said.

"Not just me, but other positions that he has been able to help and influence and develop. That was probably the biggest thing when I ended up committing to Oklahoma, I thought that he was going to be the best to develop me and take me to the next level."

To watch the full interview with 2023 QB Malachi Nelson click the video above.

-----

