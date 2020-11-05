Recruiting News: Miller Moss (2021 QB) Talks Turning Down Alabama For USC

Sports Illustrated All Trojans reporter Kim Becker sat down with 2021 QB recruit Miller Moss to talk recruiting during the pandemic, joining the USC Trojans in January, and his perspective on this unpredictable year.

California native Miller Moss isn’t letting this uncertain year affect his decision to enroll at USC in just two short months. Moss committed to USC in June, and although he isn’t able to play football his senior year at Bishop Alemany HS (Mission Hills, CA), he is trying to stay positive.

In preparation of his enrollment at USC, Moss plans on watching the Trojans season opener against Arizona State on Saturday to observe USC’s starting QB Kedon Slovis.

“I just wish the guys nothing but the best. I will definitely be watching Kedon [Slovis] closely to gain an even better understanding of how to operate in our offense. Hopefully we can run the table and close out this class the way we need to” (Moss).

USC has one other quarterback committed to joining the team in 2021, Narbon High School quarterback Jake Garcia. Offensive coordinator, Graham Harrell has sent a third offer to Corner Canyon High School quarterback Jaxson Dart, but Moss is nothing short of excited for the chance to compete with the two of them and add depth to the QB position.

Moss said “I completely understand in what they [USC] need to do in recruiting other guys, [and] my attitude has just been if you play the position you’re going to have to compete, I don’t care if it’s at a high school level or if it’s going to college or if it’s a draft process for an NFL roster. I am completely confident in myself and what I can do, so I’m just going to get to USC and do everything I can to get on the field and do what I can do."

Moss had offers from all around the country, top programs like UCLA, Alabama and LSU. He describes the recruiting progress as "dating" and mentioned that turning down top programs like Alabama was tough.

"Those calls were hard especially because you build relationships with those coaches. Especially at that level, to call Coach Sark or Coach Saban and tell them thank you so much for everything but I'm going to be going elsewhere [is difficult]. You come to care for these people obviously like I said, you build a relationship over the course of one or two years with them and you really like them so you don't want to let them down, those are definitely tough conversations" (Moss).

To see Moss’ full SI All Trojans exclusive interview, watch the video above.

