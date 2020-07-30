New Book Address College Admissions Scandal

The Varsity Blues scandal is still working its way through the courts, but a book was recently released that will probably the definitive account of a wrongdoing that rocked USC and other colleges.

I spoke to Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz, the authors of "UNACCEPTABLE: Privilege, Deceit & the Making of the College Admissions Scandal."

The first thing I wanted to know is why former USC administrator Donna Heinel has not cut a deal with the federal govt. or given up any of her superiors?

"I'm not surprised," Levitz said. "Racketeering and conspiracy charges can carry a lot of time.

"She's been preserving herself as someone who did this with knowledge of those above her."

Heinel's trial date has not been set yet so there is still time for her to make a deal.

Neither has former water polo coach Jovan Vavic.

"There's a group from USC that are doing this (going to trial," Levitz said.

As revealed in the book, USC has allowed some students who were accepted through mastermind Rick Singer to continue at the university.

"USC has not been really clear with what penalties have been given," Korn said.

One of the students still at USC -- Matteo Sloane -- told Korn and Levitz he would have been happy to go to UC Santa Cruz or Santa Clara.

"I didn't want to go to the school with the best acceptance rate," he said.

Korn said while visiting USC, she was struck by how even an elevator had the name of a donor it.

"There wasn't a piece of campus you couldn't sponsor," she said.

You can order the book here.