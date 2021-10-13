Big Ten Powerhouse Offers USC 2022 Quarterback Commit Devin Brown

    • October 13, 2021
    Ohio State Buckeyes Offer 22' USC QB Commit Devin Brown

    After taking a visit to Ole Miss, Devin Brown picked up another offer from CFB's No. 6 overall ranked team.
    Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are the latest team to enter the race for 2022 quarterback Devin Brown.

    The USC commit took to social media on Tuesday to announce his new offer, "I'm grateful and honored to say I have received an offer from The Ohio State University!"

    Brown currently attends Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. He committed to USC in September 2020, but since Clay Helton's firing has been considering all of his options. 

    The 6'3", 183-pound athlete took an official visit to Ole Miss on October 8, and an unofficial trip to BYU on September 18. 

    Although he has publicly expressed a desire to become a Trojan, it appears Brown is doing the smart thing; considering all of his options, until USC announces their next head coach.

    "Coaching changes are an unfortunate reality in college football," Brown told SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. following Clay Helton's firing.

    "I’ll obviously pay attention to who they hire. If it’s someone that wants something different than what I can do as a quarterback then they may not still be interested in me. Who knows? My plan is to be a Trojan. Fight on!"

    Brown is ranked the No. 8 quarterback nationally, and No. 1 overall in Utah according to 247Sports.

