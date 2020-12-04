AllTrojans
Top QB Prospect Jake Garcia De-Commits from USC

Kim Becker

Just when USC was at the top of their recruiting game, a bomb is dropped. Jake Garcia, one of three top ranked quarterback prospects for USC, and a top QB prospect in the country, announced his de-commitment via Twitter  at 6 pm PST on Thursday night. 

Garcia committed verbally to USC over a year ago - in September 2019. Since then, USC offered two more quarterback scholarships to Miller Moss (Los Angeles, CA) and Jaxson Dart (Draper, UT).

In his Twitter post he states: "after many discussions with my family and careful consideration, I am dec-committing from USC. Doing so will allow me to honestly evaluate my options as the early signing date quickly approaches. No love has been lost for the USC family."

Garcia has offers from Miama, Alabama, Arizona and Arizona State. 

Here is SI All American's Evaluations of Jake Garcia:

Prospect: Jacob Garcia
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Position: Quarterback
School: Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne
Committed to: USC
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Broad, mature build. Muscular but still has room to fill out at the next level, particularly in the lower body.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast but can pick up yardage in chunks when the play breaks down. Comfortable throwing from inside the pocket or out, with snap ability to square up and deliver the football with velocity and accuracy. Slides in the pocket very well, athletic enough to evade the initial rush while maintaining eye discipline.

Instincts: Some gunslinger mentality in his game. Willing to push the football down the field and take risks. Charismatic, confident prospect with the natural leadership skill necessary for the position. Tough inside the pocket, willing to stand in and take punishment to buy targets more time. Strong competitor in any setting.

Polish: Powerful arm with an efficient, classic three-quarter release point. Instant velocity on short to intermediate routes with the football jumping off of his hand. Great touch on intermediate routes, including outside the numbers. Excellent spot accuracy to all three levels but could use more consistency there. Could stand to improve consistency in the pocket, particularly with ball protection as well as getting through progressions faster.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter

