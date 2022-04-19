23' RB Quinten Joyner Announces USC Commitment

2023 Manor High School [Manor, TX] running back, Quinten Joyner, announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday.

Joyner announced the news in a social media post.

"I'd like to thank my parents and family for being by my side through this decision and raising me to be the best version of myself in all walks of life," Joyner said. "With that said I am honored to announce that I WILL BE COMMITTING TO USC TO FURTHER MY ACADEMIC AND FOOTBALL CAREER."

Joyner received offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Oregon, Rice, Louisville, Nebraska, SMU, Indiana, Penn State, Purdue, Oklahoma State, Houston and Indiana, among others. Ultimately, he sided with the Trojans.

The 5’ 10", 190-pound Texas native is ranked as the No. 14 overall running back nationally and No. 36 prospect in Texas. During his junior season at Manor High School, Joyner recorded 2,492 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. He also recorded nine receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Joyner joins a talented running back room with three tailback transfers: Darwin Barlow (TCU), Travis Dye (Oregon) and Austin Jones (Stanford). USC also signed 2022 Mater Dei running back Raleek Brown.

Joyner is the fourth 2023 commit for head coach Lincoln Riley. He joins other commits QB Malachi Nelson, ATH Makai Lemon and WR Zachariah Branch.

