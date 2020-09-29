AllTrojans
Report: USC Commit Jake Garcia Ineligible In Georgia

Scott Wolf

Quarterback Jake Garcia, who is committed to USC, has been ruled ineligible in Georgia, according to a published report. The same report said Garcia will appeal the ruling.

Garcia transferred to Valdosta High School in Georgia from La Habra after the season was postponed in California. He played in the first game, the second game was canceled and he did not play in the past two games.

Garcia drew scrutiny after ESPN published a story that said his parents legally separated so he could move to Georgia. There was a question whether Georgia rules required the entire family to move.

Garcia has already said he intends to enroll at USC in January for the spring semester.

