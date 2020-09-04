USC Gets Commitment From Shooting Guard

USC coach Andy Enfield thinks the Trojans need shooting guards.

Shooting guard Kobe Johnson of Glendale, Wisc., committed to USC on Thursday.

That means three of the Trojans' four commits are shooting guards in the Class of 2021. Johnson is ranked the 49th-best shooting guard in the nation by 247 Sports.

Johnson (6-5, 170) picked USC over Cal, Kansas State and Colorado State among others. He is the younger brother of Duke forward Jalen Johnson.

With the commitment, USC's recruiting class is ranked No 9 in the nation by Rivals.

Johnson joins shooting guards Reese Dixon-Waters and Malik Thomas and forward Harrison Hornery.