AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Gets Commitment From Shooting Guard

Scott Wolf

USC coach Andy Enfield thinks the Trojans need shooting guards.

Shooting guard Kobe Johnson of Glendale, Wisc., committed to USC on Thursday.

That means three of the Trojans' four commits are shooting guards in the Class of 2021. Johnson is ranked the 49th-best shooting guard in the nation by 247 Sports.

Johnson (6-5, 170) picked USC over Cal, Kansas State and Colorado State among others. He is the younger brother of Duke forward Jalen Johnson.

With the commitment, USC's recruiting class is ranked No 9 in the nation by Rivals. 

Johnson joins shooting guards Reese Dixon-Waters and Malik Thomas and forward Harrison Hornery.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saturday Night Notes: Pete Carroll Goes Viral

Also: Arthur Bartner still at band workouts

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Where Is The Outrage Among Pac-12 Fans?

As usual the Big Ten garners all the attention

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

The Daily: Thoughts On Breaking News Of Former USC Quarterback JT Daniels Starting At Georgia

Daniels needs to get cleared for games at Georgia

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

USC Should Play Alabama On Saturday But Clay Helton's Luck Continues

Today would normally be the last physical practice of the week for USC

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

The Daily: Pac-12 Gets Rapid-Response Test That Might Move Up Football

Larry Scott calls testing-machine a "game changer"

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Did Ex-USC Quarterback JT Daniels Scare Off Jamie Newman?

At least one report suggests Daniels was frontrunner at Georgia

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Morning Buzz: Remembering Tom Seaver's Time At USC

Baseball star went 10-2 in only season in 1965

Scott Wolf

by

stephenmcghghy

Is TV Exposure A Valid Issue To Examine With USC?

The Big Ten touts its ratings. Can the Pac-12?

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

A Year After USC's 2019 Season-Opener, Same Question Remains

Can Trojans change attitude if early 2021 season takes place?

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Former USC Quarterback JT Daniels In Position To Start At Georgia As Jamie Newman Opts Out

Ex-USC Quarterback Still Not Cleared For Games

Scott Wolf