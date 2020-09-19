AllTrojans
USC Lands Commitment From Class Of 2022 Prospect

Scott Wolf

Devin Brown, a three-star QB fron Queen Creek, Ariz., committed to USC this afternoon. Brown is a member of the Class of 2022.

He also held offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon and Washington, among other schools.

USC needs QB depth and Brown apparently doesn't mind coming in a year after Miller Moss and Jake Garcia.

  • Meanwhile, some Pac-12 coaches are reportedly upset the conference has not had an organized plan on getting the season restarted. 
Comments (3)
No. 1-1
Rialto Trojan
Rialto Trojan

Waiting for the PAQ12 to figure out how to proceed is like sitting on the porcelain convenience waiting a laxative to kick in. Eventually everyone gets tired of waiting and then all hell breaks loose. Unfortunately it all a bunch of ....?

