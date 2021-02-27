USC Offers 13-Year-Old Prospect

USC sent several offers to future recruits this week, including to one 13-year-old.

No rest for the wicked, USC's staff continues to make phone calls and virtually reach out to future prospects during the offseason.

Several young athletes have taken to Twitter to announce their offers by the Trojans this week, and one of them is only 13-years-old.

Yep, you read that right.

Micah Fleming of Denver, Colorado is one of the highest ranked defensive backs in the country amongst his age group. The sixth grader took to Twitter and Instagram Saturday on morning to announce his first official college offer - with six more years to go before graduating high school.

It might seem a bit crazy that USC is already scoping out kids still in middle school, but when you see how quick Fleming is on his feet, you just might understand why.

Fleming has been training with defensive back specialist, Oliver Davis II, and even flew to Los Angeles this week to train, due to a snow day allowing him the day off of school in Colorado.

Despite the Trojans extending an offer to the young prospect, USC's staff has been busy and focused on scouting the recent upcoming recruiting classes. On Friday, two 2022 prospects, Christen Miller of Ellenwood, GA and Jaxson King Taua Moi of San Diego, CA, announced they received offers on Twitter.

Miller is a 6'5, 258 pound, elite defensive tackle and has received offers from Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Ohio State.

He will graduate from Cedar Grove High School in 2022.

Moi is a 6'3, 245 pound defensive end from Cathedral Catholic HS in San Diego. He is currently rated as a three-star SDE, and will also graduate in the class of 2022.

He has received offers from Boise State, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State and UCLA.

Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, 2024 prospect, also posted on Twitter, Saturday morning after receiving an official offer from the Trojans.

Dunbar-Hawins is a cornerback from Playa Del Rey, CA and will graduate from St. Bernard High School. He is 6'0" and 170 pounds.

USC is Dunbar-Hawkins' sixth official offer, following offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas and Maryland.

