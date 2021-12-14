USC Target Zion Branch Announces Final Three Schools

Skip to main content
    2022 Bishop Gorman safety, Zion Branch, has narrowed his recruitment down to three schools. USC, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.

    Branch, is a top target for the Trojans, and the No. 1 overall prospect in Nevada. Branch, recently took an official visit to USC, less than one week before the Early Signing Period. 

    Branch has received offers from 43 schools, including Oregon, Alabama, USC, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, Arizona State, Colorado, Cal, Auburn, Michigan and Georgia among others.

    The 6'2", 195-pound Las Vegas native is set to announce his commitment on December 15.

    Here is 247Sports evaluation of Branch:

    "Strong frame with projectable length. Throwback safety build with physical upside to continue adding muscle mass, particularly in his lower half. Instinctive and aggressive safety. Roams the secondary to eliminate back-half windows. Charges forward to support the line of scrimmage. Displays great open-field discipline and tackling prowess. Shows knack for shielding out potential pass-catchers down field. Hovers in spots and reacts quickly. Moves well laterally and flashes terrific effort. Displays raw foot speed and doesn't shy away from contact. Natural feel in space, but could continue to improve his overall fluidity to flip momentum on deep attempts. Projects as multi-year elite Power Five starter and All-Conference type performer."

