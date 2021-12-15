22' Safety Zion Branch Commits To USC Football

2022 Bishop Gorman [Las Vegas, NV] safety, Zion Branch, announced his commitment to USC, Wednesday.

Branch announced the news on ESPN's National Signing Day show. Branch received offers from 43 schools but narrowed it down to USC, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Ultimately, the Trojans were the team that stuck.

The 6'2", 195-pound four-star Las Vegas native is the No. 1 overall prospect in Nevada. In his final season at Bishop Gorman, Branch recorded 42 solo tackles over 10 games played. Branch, took an official visit to USC last weekend, which solidified his pledge to Troy.

Here is 247Sports evaluation of Branch:

"Strong frame with projectable length. Throwback safety build with physical upside to continue adding muscle mass, particularly in his lower half. Instinctive and aggressive safety. Roams the secondary to eliminate back-half windows. Charges forward to support the line of scrimmage. Displays great open-field discipline and tackling prowess. Shows knack for shielding out potential pass-catchers down field. Hovers in spots and reacts quickly. Moves well laterally and flashes terrific effort. Displays raw foot speed and doesn't shy away from contact. Natural feel in space, but could continue to improve his overall fluidity to flip momentum on deep attempts. Projects as multi-year elite Power Five starter and All-Conference type performer."

