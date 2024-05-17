USC Football: ESPN Has Sunny Fantasy Forecast for Caleb Williams
The USC Trojans have put a ton of talent into the NFL over the years and one of the next supposed superstars may have just entered the league. Former quarterback Caleb Williams was selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears, giving the Trojans some major
Williams has all the tools to become the next great superstar in the league and the Bears have done what they can to build around him. The team traded for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen to pair alongside D.J. Moore. They also drafted Rome Odunze out of the University of Washington at No. 9 overall to create one of the better-receiving cores in the league.
Due to this, Williams is set up well for success. So much so, that the fantasy football community is very high on him entering the year. Williams came in ranked at No. 14 overall on ESPN's quarterback rankings for fantasy this season.
Williams can make all the throws out on the field and he showed major poise throughout his college career. Now entering the NFL, he will need to prove himself but Chicago is determined to help him find success.
He could end up being a great fantasy quarterback with all the weapons around him, giving credibility to this ranking. There could be some learning curves but for the most part, Williams will likely step in and make his mark on the league.
