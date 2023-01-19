Skip to main content

USC names track field after alum Allyson Felix, 11-time Olympic medalist

Although she never competed with the Trojans track team due to already being a professional when she enrolled, Felix graduated from USC in 2008

The track and field on USC's campus will soon dawn a new name — Allyson Felix Field — after legendary sprinter and USC alum Allyson Felix. USC announced the news in a press release on Wednesday.

“When Allyson and I spoke about naming the field after her, she responded with the grace and humility she has shown throughout her life,” USC President Carol Folt told news.USC.com. “The Allyson Felix Field will recognize her immense achievements as a sports legend and Trojan — while also showing our admiration for her role as an entrepreneur, advocate and champion for women.”

Felix did not run at USC due to already being a professional at the time of her enrollment. As an 11-time Olympic medalist, Felix is the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history. She medaled in five Olympics from 2004 to 2021.

“For me to be born and raised in Los Angeles and have such a history at USC, I am just completely humbled,” Felix told news.USC.com. “It’s such a huge honor to be a part of history in the campus, and it’s such a special place for me.”

Felix graduated from USC in 2008 with a degree in education. She delivered the featured address at the 2022 USC commencement and also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the school.

There will be a formal naming ceremony for Allyson Felix Field in the spring.

USC's track and field was previously named after Dean Cromwell, a former Trojans track coach who was criticized for anti-Black views and antisemitic actions.

