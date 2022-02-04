Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Talks Rookie Season & Super Bowl Predictions

St. Brown was drafted by the Lions, after spending three seasons at USC.

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown just wrapped up his rookie season with the Detroit Lions.

St. Brown was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft at pick No. 112 overall. The 22-year-old finished year one with 912 yards and five touchdowns. He was also named Pepsi Rookie Of The Week in Week 18.

St. Brown talked about his rookie season, connection with QB Jared Goff, and how USC prepared him for the NFL in an exclusive interview with FanNation. The Southern California native also revealed his pick for Super Bowl LVI.

