Skip to main content

LOOK: Drake London Inks Rookie Contract With Falcons

London was drafted at No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

Former USC wide receiver Drake London inked his first NFL contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. 

According to the team's website, "London's rookie deal is estimated to have a total value of $24.66 million, according to OverTheCap.com. The rookie receiver will carry a 2022 cap hit of $4.48 million. That cap hit will rise by about one million dollars over the course of the next four years. WSB-TV's Zach Klein reported the total value of the deal was "a little over $21.5 million."

Drake London

Drake London

London was the first wide receiver taken off the draft boards at the 2022 NFL Draft. He was selected at No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The SoCal native spent three seasons at USC and recorded 160 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns during his career. He also earned all-conference honors and was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_18138831
Football

Caleb Williams Reflects On Backup QB Experience at Oklahoma

By All Trojans StaffMay 12, 2022
GettyImages-1238931684
TROJANS IN THE PROS

EX-NFL GM Evaluates 49ers Drafting Drake Jackson

By All Trojans StaffMay 11, 2022
USATSI_11746138
Football

Trojan Insider Reveals: 'USC Is Dishing Out Some Cash'

By All Trojans StaffMay 10, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Recruiting

EX-USC LB Juliano Falaniko Announces Transfer Portal Commitment

By Talia MassiMay 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 7.54.32 AM
Football

USC QB Caleb Williams Sends Message To Pitt WR Jordan Addison

By Claudette Montana PattisonMay 8, 2022
GettyImages-1394317189
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Insider Details Why Falcons Drafted USC WR Drake London

By All Trojans StaffMay 6, 2022
USATSI_17431944
Football

Report: Jordan Addison Spotted Working Out With Alabama QB Bryce Young

By All Trojans StaffMay 5, 2022
GettyImages-1238931684
TROJANS IN THE PROS

49ers GM John Lynch Details Expectations For USC's Drake Jackson

By All Trojans StaffMay 4, 2022