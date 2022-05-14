LOOK: Drake London Inks Rookie Contract With Falcons

London was drafted at No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

Former USC wide receiver Drake London inked his first NFL contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

According to the team's website, "London's rookie deal is estimated to have a total value of $24.66 million, according to OverTheCap.com. The rookie receiver will carry a 2022 cap hit of $4.48 million. That cap hit will rise by about one million dollars over the course of the next four years. WSB-TV's Zach Klein reported the total value of the deal was "a little over $21.5 million."

London was the first wide receiver taken off the draft boards at the 2022 NFL Draft. He was selected at No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

The SoCal native spent three seasons at USC and recorded 160 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns during his career. He also earned all-conference honors and was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

