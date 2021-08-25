August 25, 2021
Ex-USC CB Adoree Jackson Plagued With Injury Bug?
Ex-USC CB Adoree Jackson Plagued With Injury Bug?

New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday.
New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday.

Former USC cornerback Adoree Jackson may have just been plagued with the injury bug. According to Patricia Traina of Giants Country, the NFL cornerback suffered an ankle injury during the Giants preseason practice against the New England Patriots. 

"Jackson was injured when he landed awkwardly after defending a deep pass thrown by Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Jackson was seen grabbing his ankle before hobbling off to the side to be evaluated by the trainers. He remained on the field through the end of practice but then was carted off, a large ice wrap around his lower left leg." [Patricia Traina]

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson ankle has “significant swelling” and more tests are needed to determine what level of sprain it is. Rapoport noted that if “all goes well,” Jackson could be back in time for the Giants first regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Jackson signed a three-year, $39 million contract with New York after spending four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He has sustained numerous injuries throughout his career, and only played in three games with the Titans last season after suffering a knee injury.  

