JuJu Smith-Schuster Shares Injury Update : 'I’ve Recovered''

Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to his social media.

"God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation."

Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List [Oct. 16] with a shoulder injury. Smith-Schuster sustained the injury in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, and underwent surgery shortly after.

"He looked smooth," teammate Diontae Johnson said of his return. "He's still got great hands, natural catcher. Big hands, strong guy. Just being able to run around and show that he's still JuJu. It's exciting."

Prior to his injury, Smith-Schuster tallied 15 receptions for 129 yards with zero receiving touchdowns. He had three carries for nine yards and one rushing touchdown.

The Steelers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. eastern on Sunday night.

