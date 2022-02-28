NFL WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Bold Prediction For USC Football's 2022 Season

Smith-Schuster: 'If not this year, whatever God has planned for us.'

JuJu Smith-Schuster is excited for the future of USC football under new head coach Lincoln Riley. In fact, the former Trojan believes his alma-mater could be competing for a National Championship sooner than later.

“Soon, man,” Smith-Schuster told TMZSports when asked when USC will win their next national title. “If not this year, whatever God has planned for us. I just think we gotta keep pushing. I think it’s a great move. We have a great coaching staff. It’ll help us out a lot.”

USA TODAY

Smith-Schuster spent three seasons with the USC Trojans before declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his career at Southern California with 143 catches for 2,178 yards and 15 TDs.

The California native was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 62 overall. He spent five seasons with the team and enters free agency this offseason.

