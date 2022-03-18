Skip to main content
Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster Signing With Kansas City Chiefs

Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster Signing With Kansas City Chiefs

It's official: Smith-Schuster is leaving Pittsburgh.

It's official: Smith-Schuster is leaving Pittsburgh.

NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Smith-Schuster announced the news on social media, Friday.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the former USC wide receiver will sign a one-year deal worth $10.75 million. Smith-Schuster also told NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti“I am going to play with a future Hall of Fame QB, to play with one of the best to ever do it. My goal as a player is to win, so I’m going to Kansas City with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Smith-Schuster spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has recorded 3,855 yards and 26 TD's during his NFL career. The 25-year-old was drafted in 2017 out of USC.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17919423
Basketball

How To Watch: USC vs. Miami, NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

By Claudette Montana Pattison1 hour ago
USATSI_17870518
Basketball

NCAA Men's Tournament: POTUS Has Unfavorable Prediction For USC Hoops

By Claudette Montana Pattison4 hours ago
USATSI_17426944
Football

Report Reveals Why QB Caleb Williams Can Change 'USC's Offense Overnight'

By All Trojans StaffMar 17, 2022
USATSI_16784357
Recruiting

Insiders Reveal Interesting Development With JT Daniels' Recruitment

By All Trojans StaffMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17444884
TROJANS IN THE PROS

LB Uchenna Nwosu Signs Lucrative Deal With Seattle Seahawks

By All Trojans StaffMar 16, 2022
USATSI_10392606
Football

Talented USC Football Player Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Talia MassiMar 16, 2022
USATSI_16690192
Football

USC Football Announces Date For 2022 Spring Game

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17896629
Basketball

March Madness: Expert Predicts USC vs. Miami

By All Trojans StaffMar 15, 2022