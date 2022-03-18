NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster announced the news on social media, Friday.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the former USC wide receiver will sign a one-year deal worth $10.75 million. Smith-Schuster also told NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti, “I am going to play with a future Hall of Fame QB, to play with one of the best to ever do it. My goal as a player is to win, so I’m going to Kansas City with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl.”

Smith-Schuster spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has recorded 3,855 yards and 26 TD's during his NFL career. The 25-year-old was drafted in 2017 out of USC.

-----

