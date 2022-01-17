Skip to main content
JuJu Smith-Schuster On Free Agency: 'I'd Love To Be Pittsburgh For Life'

JuJu Smith-Schuster On Free Agency: 'I'd Love To Be Pittsburgh For Life'

Smith-Schuster will enter free agency in 2022.

Smith-Schuster will enter free agency in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will enter free agency this offseason, but 'hopes' to return to the black and gold next season. Smith-Schuster released a statement on social media expressing his wishes for the future.

"I've said it before and have the same stance: I'd love to be Pittsburgh for life. I hope we can make that happen this offseason and I want to be a part of this franchise's return to glory. It's not a matter of if, but when, and I hope i'm wearing the black and gold, celebrating a Super Bowl with these fans, when it happens."

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh last offseason. He suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5, but returned for a postseason appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught five receptions for 26 yards in Sunday's loss.

"Honestly, it would be a blessing (to stay in Pittsburgh)," he said in a press conference following Sunday's playoff game.

Recommended Articles

"I love the city; I love the fans. I love coach (Mike) Tomlin. I love the coaches and my teammates, players, everyone from the media side to the training room. It's been unbelievable. My career here has been amazing. It would be nice to stay here and play with these guys and the same coaches. It would be nice to stay for another four years."

Smith-Schuster was drafted No. 67 in the 2017 NFL Draft out of USC.

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17518218
TROJANS IN THE PROS

JuJu Smith-Schuster On Free Agency: 'I'd Love To Be Pittsburgh For Life'

19 seconds ago
USATSI_17514308
Basketball

USC Men's Basketball Drops In AP Top 25

24 minutes ago
USATSI_17436838
Football

JT Daniels Expected To Make Big Decision On Future With Georgia

1 hour ago
USATSI_17295277
Football

Report: USC QB Jaxson Dart Narrows Recruitment Down To Two Schools

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-16 at 1.32.05 PM
Football

USC WR Drake London Receives Desirable Draft Selection In 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Jan 16, 2022
USATSI_17200179
Recruiting

Oklahoma Transfer WR Mario Williams Announces Commitment

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_16929676
TROJANS IN THE PROS

JuJu Smith-Schuster Shares Injury Update : 'I’ve Recovered'

Jan 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-01-15 at 9.46.27 AM
Football

LOOK: USC QB Jaxson Dart, TE Michael Trigg Visit Oklahoma

Jan 15, 2022