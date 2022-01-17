JuJu Smith-Schuster On Free Agency: 'I'd Love To Be Pittsburgh For Life'

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will enter free agency this offseason, but 'hopes' to return to the black and gold next season. Smith-Schuster released a statement on social media expressing his wishes for the future.

"I've said it before and have the same stance: I'd love to be Pittsburgh for life. I hope we can make that happen this offseason and I want to be a part of this franchise's return to glory. It's not a matter of if, but when, and I hope i'm wearing the black and gold, celebrating a Super Bowl with these fans, when it happens."

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh last offseason. He suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5, but returned for a postseason appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught five receptions for 26 yards in Sunday's loss.

"Honestly, it would be a blessing (to stay in Pittsburgh)," he said in a press conference following Sunday's playoff game.

"I love the city; I love the fans. I love coach (Mike) Tomlin. I love the coaches and my teammates, players, everyone from the media side to the training room. It's been unbelievable. My career here has been amazing. It would be nice to stay here and play with these guys and the same coaches. It would be nice to stay for another four years."

Smith-Schuster was drafted No. 67 in the 2017 NFL Draft out of USC.

