Amon-Ra St. Brown Gunning for First NFL TD Against Packers

The former USC Trojan is still looking for his first score of the season.

The Detroit Lions hosted the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, taking a 41-33 loss in their season opener. But don’t let the score fool you, this one never felt like the game was in the balance. The 31-10 halftime scoreline put this contest well out of reach for Detroit despite a fourth quarter surge.

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had his NFL regular season debut, and finished with two catches for 23 yards against the Niners. It was pretty quiet game for the rookie, however, St. Brown saw plenty of action on the field. He played 59 out of 92 total snaps on the offensive side of the ball for the Lions.

St. Brown spent 90% of his snaps in the slot, the same position where he spent a majority of his time in college under Clay Helton. Due to his average foot quickness and long speed, the fourth round pick will most likely continue to make his living in the slot, where he can use his body control and release techniques to create separation at the line of scrimmage.

USA TODAY

His lack of foot speed wasn’t an issue in the first quarter, when Lions' quarterback Jared Goff missed St. Brown down the sideline for what would have been a touchdown. The pair will look to build off of last weeks performance, and execute on offense for week two against the Green Bay Packers.

Looking ahead, the former USC Trojan will suit up against brother Equanimeous St Brown who plays wide receiver for Green Bay.

“It’s going to be fun, I’ve never played against my brother in anything, because when you’re younger, he’s three years older, that age difference is really a lot when you’re younger so being in our 20s now, it’s finally all evened out," Amon-Ra told reporters. "It’s going to be fun to finally play against him, see him on the other sideline and talk to him after the game or even before the game."

Amon-Ra will look to score his first NFL touchdown of the season at Lambeau Field this Monday.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube