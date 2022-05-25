Matt Rhule on Sam Darnold: 'Got A Little More Edge To Him'

Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold is gearing up for his fifth NFL season.

Although his debut as a Panther didn't go as hoped, the California native continues his pursuit to become QB1 in Carolina. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule defended his quarterback, and revealed that Darnold has 'got a little more edge to him' heading into the 2022 season.

"I think what Sam's been through this offseason is hard," head coach Matt Rhule said, via the Panthers' official site.

"Your back's against the wall, everyone's kind of questioning can you do this or not. You can have confidence in yourself and still say, 'Hey, I need to work on these things.' A lot of people get that confused. I think Sam has to have confidence in himself, his ability to work through and grind and develop, and at the same time, identify things he has to improve on. I think we've seen a guy that's showed up, that's got a little more edge to him, a little more, hey, I'm going to show people what I can do."

"I think Sam's very, very focused. What that means, we'll see every day on the field. You can see that he's worked."

Last season, Darnold threw for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

