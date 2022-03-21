The Atlanta Falcons traded veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Monday. Ryan was drafted by the Falcons back in 2008, and has spent 14 seasons with the franchise.

The Falcons will receive a third-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, in exchange for Ryan.

USA TODAY

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. commented on the transaction on social media. "WE GOT OUR GUY!!!" the Colts wideout wrote.

Pittman Jr. will be a top target for Ryan next season. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis was in the market for a new quarterback after trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. Ryan, 36, should be a solid replacement for Wentz. He threw for 3,968 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

"Matt Ryan has been the epitome of a franchise quarterback during his time here in Atlanta" Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement.

"He has represented this organization with great class, professionalism and leadership, both on and off the field, over the past 14 years.

It is difficult to overstate what he has meant to me personally, our organization, his teammates and our fans. From his first day in the building, Matt has given his all in the pursuit of winning a championship for Atlanta.

His arrival in 2008 instantly made us a contender in the NFC and he's been our quarterback through the most successful era in Falcons history. Matt led us to the playoffs six times, including two NFC Championship games, and the first Super Bowl appearance under my stewardship of the franchise.

He holds every significant passing record in club history, is an All-Pro, an NFL MVP and is without question one of the greatest players in Falcons history. He will one day be added to our Ring of Honor, and it is my belief that a bust in Canton will follow in short order.

This business is not without its difficult decisions, and while this is one of the most difficult decisions we have faced as a club, we feel it is in the best long-term interests of both the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan.

On behalf of the entire Falcons organization, I wish him success as he continues his career and know that he will bring the same dedication and professionalism to his next club. We also wish health and happiness to his wife Sarah and their twin boys, Johnny and Marshall."

-----

