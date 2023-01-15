Nikola Vucevic a double-double machine for Chicago Bulls: Tracking USC players in the NBA

The USC basketball program is well-represented in the NBA, with 10 former Trojans playing in the league this season. Every two weeks, AllTrojans will take stock of how the USC alums are faring.

Here is a recap of each player’s performance over the past couple weeks. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

TRACKING USC PLAYERS IN THE NBA

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have won five of their past seven games, including three in a row, thanks in no small part to DeRozan. The five-time All Star has averaged 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game during that span. In three of those games, DeRozan has scored more than 30 points, and twice he’s topped 40. DeRozan is up to 26.4 points per game on the season, 13th-most in the NBA.

Dewayne Dedmon, Miami Heat

Dedmon returned to the court last week after missing six games due to a foot ailment. The veteran big man was eased back to action, playing a combined 15 minutes in those two contests. He logged four total points and seven rebounds.

Taj Gibson, Washington Wizards

Gibson had been seeing his role expand a bit, scoring at least six points in six straight contests. However, he has missed the Wizards’ past four games due to a groin injury. In the only game he played since our last update, Gibson logged seven points and two rebounds in nearly 10 minutes of action.

Jordan McLaughlin, Minnesota Timberwolves

McLaughlin continues to be sidelined by a calf injury. The fourth-year pro has now missed 16 straight games.

De’Anthony Melton, Philadelphia 76ers

Photo by Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Melton didn’t score in the 76ers’ last game, a 123-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday (although the defensive stopper was still plus-12 in 23 minutes). Prior to that, however, Melton had averaged 12.2 points per game across six contests. On the season, Melton ranks seconds in the NBA in steals at 1.9 per game.

Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings

Metu has seen a once-steady role dwindle. The fifth-year center has played in just two of the Kings’ past nine games and one of the past seven. He played only 86 seconds during his lone appearance, a Jan. 1 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Mobley sat out two games last week. In the four contests he’s played since our last writing, he has averaged 11.3 points and 8.0 rebounds. He will continue to be counted on to play a starting role for a Cavaliers team that appears positioned to make a playoff run, currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Okongwu has maintained his spot in the Hawks’ starting lineup with his strong play of late, having started the team’s past seven games. During that span, he has averaged 11.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. He logged a pair of double-doubles lately, going for 18 points and 13 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 28, then logging 16 and 12 against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 2. The third-year pro is already averaging career highs on the season with 9.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and those numbers should continue to get better as long as he maintains his current role.

Kevin Porter Jr., Houston Rockets

Photo by Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Porter continues to play well in his fourth season. Over the past seven games, he’s averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He nearly logged a triple-double during a New Year’s Eve matchup with the New York Knicks, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. For the season, Porter leads the Rockets in minutes and assists and ranks second in scoring.

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Vucevic continues to be a double-double machine. The 14th-year veteran has scored in double figures in each of the Bulls’ past seven games, of which they’ve won five, and has added 10 or more rebounds in six of those contests. Over the past five games, he’s averaging an impressive 17.2 points and 14.8 rebounds. Vucevic’s average of 10.9 rebounds per game on the season now ranks fifth in the NBA, and he’s one of 10 players in the league averaging a double-double.